1230 WBZT - The Palm Beaches' News, Traffic, and Weather
1230 WBZT - The Palm Beaches' News, Traffic, and Weather

On-Air Now

If This Video Doesn't Make You Laugh Out Loud, You've Missed A Good Opportunity!

Senate Confirms Tillerson For Secretary Of State

Guards Taken Hostage By Prisoners In Delaware

Reuters Instructs Reporters To Cover Trump Like An Authoritarian Regime

Trump And Mattis Quietly Ramp Up Ground War On ISIS

New Hooters Spin-Off Ditches The Sexy Outfits

Humans Taking a Toll on 100 World Heritage Sites

$121K Raised To Help Keep World's Oldest WWII Vet In His Home

Looks Like The Obamas Are On Permanent Vacation (VIDEO)

Cue the Apocalypse: Bacon Reserves Are at a 50-Year Low

A Deadly Illness Struck Kids For 22 Years. A Fruit Is To Blame

Results of Poll on Trump's Refugee Ban May Surprise You

x

title

Content Goes Here

*
Outbrain Pixel