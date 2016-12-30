1230 WBZT - The Palm Beaches' News, Traffic, and Weather
At Least 35 Dead In Istanbul Nightclub Attack

An Oh-So-Ironic Arrest: 5 Craziest Crimes of the Week

2016 Is 'the Worst'? That's a First-World Problem

288 New Crystal Triangles Installed For New Year's Eve Ball Drop

How to Handle This Year's Extra Second: 'Smear' It

CDC May Lower Lead Level Threshold for Kids: Sources

GAME RECAP: Celtics 117, Heat 114

UK Woman: 'Cup of Tea' Invite Led to 13 Years as Sex Slave

Top 5 White House Petitions Since Website Began

Watch: Astronauts Do Mannequin Challenge From Space (Video)

Singer Quits Mormon Tabernacle Choir Over Trump Performance

Obama, Democrats to Meet in Bid to Save ObamaCare

