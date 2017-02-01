Toggle navigation
1230 WBZT - The Palm Beaches' News, Traffic, and Weather
1230 WBZT - The Palm Beaches' News, Traffic, and Weather
Shows
The Mortgage Radio Show
The Dave Ramsey Show
Finsiders
Bloomberg Radio
The Power of Gentle Talk
Complete Program Schedule
News & Blogs
Local News
Brian Mudd's Cheat Sheet
National News
Weather
Traffic
Political News
Entertainment News
Miami Marlins Broadcast Schedule
Sports News
24/7 Florida News
Weather
Local Weather
Operation Stormwatch
Media
Pearls of Health Podcast
Lifestyles Magazine Radio Podcast
Spiritually Speaking with Sarah
News Photos
Weird News Photos
Sunfest 2016
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Events Calendar
Photos
Jobs
Podcasts
iHeartMedia Communities
Advertise
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Everything You Need To About Donald Trump's Supreme Court Pick
Get The Latest From The Trump Administration!
previous
next
On-Air Now
3pm - 5pm
If This Video Doesn't Make You Laugh Out Loud, You've Missed A Good Opportunity!
Senate Confirms Tillerson For Secretary Of State
Guards Taken Hostage By Prisoners In Delaware
Reuters Instructs Reporters To Cover Trump Like An Authoritarian Regime
Trump And Mattis Quietly Ramp Up Ground War On ISIS
New Hooters Spin-Off Ditches The Sexy Outfits
Humans Taking a Toll on 100 World Heritage Sites
$121K Raised To Help Keep World's Oldest WWII Vet In His Home
Looks Like The Obamas Are On Permanent Vacation (VIDEO)
Cue the Apocalypse: Bacon Reserves Are at a 50-Year Low
A Deadly Illness Struck Kids For 22 Years. A Fruit Is To Blame
Results of Poll on Trump's Refugee Ban May Surprise You
x
See Full Playlist
1230 WBZT
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 1230 WBZT to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.